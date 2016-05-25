(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Progress on Greek debt relief buoys European markets
* FTSE near 1-month high
* M&S slumps after warning of short-term profit hit
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 25 Britain's top shares index
climbed on Wednesday towards its highest level in nearly a
month, lifted by gains at major banks and miners, although
retailer Marks & Spencer slumped after a trading update.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at
6,251.47 points, near its highest level in around a month.
Banks across Europe rose after the euro zone gave Greece its
firmest offer yet of debt relief in what finance ministers
called a breakthrough deal, under which the IMF will return to
taking part in the bailout for Athens.
"There is some good news for investors as it looks like they
may not have to face another summer of high volatility with
respect to Greece," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at TF
Global Markets UK Limited.
Mining stocks also climbed as copper prices rose.
However, M&S slumped 8 percent, making it the
worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms.
M&S warned of a short-term hit to profit as it pushes
through a plan to turn around its underperforming clothing and
homeware business.
"We still have concerns that the company will not be able to
reverse the declines in general merchandise (GM) like-for-like
sales while the rate of growth in general merchandise gross
margins is likely to slow," Cantor Fitzgerald analysts wrote in
a note, keeping a "sell" rating on M&S shares.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)