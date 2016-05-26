(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Miners, oil companies track commodity prices higher
* Ex-divs weigh on index
* Daily Mail slumps on outlook
By Kit Rees
LONDON, May 26 Shares in UK mining and oil & gas
companies rallied on Thursday, tracking gains in commodities
prices, although companies going "ex-div" weighed on the wider
market.
The UK FTSE 100 index had risen by 0.1 percent to
6,266.00 points by 0845 GMT, outperforming its European peers.
Mining companies were the top sectoral gainers, with the
FTSE 350 Mining index rising by more than 3
percent, set for its biggest daily gain in a month.
Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Glencore
, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto all rose
between 2.3 percent and 4 percent, tracking gains in metals
prices, with copper supported by a weaker dollar.
Oil companies also rose after the price of Brent oil pushed
above $50 a barrel for the first time in nearly 7 months.
"We're seeing that knock-on effect in terms of the FTSE
because it's heavily-weighted towards commodity players," Joshua
Mahony, market analyst at IG, said.
Carnival, DCC and Whitbread were
among the fallers after going ex-dividend, as the stocks traded
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out.
Outside of the blue chips, newspaper publisher Daily Mail
and General Trust fell by 7.9 percent after it
downgraded its full-year outlook.
The company said that a downturn in the print advertising
market was hurting margins in its media business, resulting in
an 11 percent drop in first-half profit.
