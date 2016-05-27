(ADVISORY - Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent

* Nevertheless set for biggest weekly rise since mid-April

* Capita drops after downgrade

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, May 27 Britain's top share index was set for its biggest weekly gain for six weeks on Friday, trading flat and consolidating recent gains after a sharp rally to a one-month high.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 1.7 percent on the week, buoyed by an oil price rally to more than $50 a barrel for the first time this year, as well as a rise in banks.

The index hit its highest level since April 29 on Thursday having risen more than 2 percent in three days.

The FTSE 100 was down 5 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,260.65 by 0723 GMT, having broken out of a 220-point range that has persisted for most of May.

Some have cited the declining chance of Britain leaving the EU in a referendum next month, according to recent polls, as supporting recent gains, although the persistent uncertainty has subdued investment in British assets.

Traders said a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day might be the next catalyst for markets.

"We've had a decent move upwards over the last week or so, helped by the rise in crude above 50 bucks. But if some of these commodity-related stocks and financials start to tail back off again, then the overall market could drift heading into the weekend," TJM Partners head of trading, Manoj Ladwa, said.

"With the headwinds of a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, and the EU referendum in June, there might not be a huge amount of new money coming into the market."

The source of much of the strength of this week, oil & gas stocks failed to make much headway. Oil futures slipped back from $50 a barrel, on concerns that higher prices could reactivate shuttered crude output.

The biggest faller on the index was outsourcing firm Capita , down 2 percent after it was cut to "underperform" by Exane BNP Paribas.

The top risers were in the mining sector, which rose 1.2 percent, helped by a slight rebound in copper from substantial falls so far this month.

ADVISORY - Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Editing by Louise Ireland)