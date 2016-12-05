(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent
* Basic resources stocks among top gainers
* Precious metals miners track weaker gold
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 5 Britain's top share index climbed
on Monday, after falling in the previous two sessions, with
basic resources stocks leading the market higher on the back of
rising prices of industrial metals such as copper.
The broader UK market showed little reaction to Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation announcement after he
suffered a crushing defeat in a referendum on constitutional
reform.
The UK mining index rose 0.4 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, after prices of copper climbed nearly 2
percent on an improving demand outlook and concerns about supply
constraints next year.
"Despite a 'No' referendum vote in Italy, markets hold up
rather well. UK banks have seen some buying interest on
expectations the sector may have seen the worst, while miners
are boosted by higher metals prices and Citi's bullish outlook
on the sector," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.
"We are in a Santa Rally mode. There many be some headwinds
out there, but for the time being they are on the back burner."
Citigroup upgraded its stance on Western European miners to
"bullish" from "bearish", saying a more robust outlook for the
commodity complex in 2017 was likely to lead to cash flow and
earnings upgrades.
Citigroup raised its rating on BHP Billiton to "buy"
from "sell", on Glencore to "buy" from "neutral" and on
Rio Tinto and Anglo American to "neutral" from
"sell".
Shares in Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and
Glencore rose 1.5 to 2.5 percent.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4
percent by 1030 GMT, after falling 0.3 percent in the previous
session and 0.5 percent on Thursday. The benchmark index is up
more than 8 percent so far this year.
British banks also gained, with some investors taking
advantage of the sector's decline to a three-week low. The
sector index was up 0.9 percent, boosted by 2.8
percent and 1.9 percent gains in shares of Barclays and
Royal Bank of Scotland respectively.
Precious metals miners, however, came under pressure after
the price of gold fell more than 1 percent.
Shares in Randgold Resources, Fresnillo,
Acacia Mining and Centamin dropped by 1.2 to 3.3
percent.
Elsewhere, shares in Polypipe Group rose more than 4
percent, the top mid-cap riser, after Jefferies raised
its rating on the commercial and residential piping systems
maker to "buy".
On the macroeconomic front, a survey showed businesses in
Britain's services sector grew last month at their fastest pace
since January, and the broader economy kept up its momentum in
late 2016, even if firms have some worries about the year ahead.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Mark Potter)