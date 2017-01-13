(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 touches new record, headed for 14th day of gains
* Pharmaceuticals rebound after Trump scare
* Housebuilders top the index
* ITV buoyed by broker optimism
By Helen Reid
LONDON, Jan 13 Britain's blue-chip share index
reached new record highs on Friday en route to extending its
historic winning streak to a 14th straight day of gains.
The index's longest winning run since its inception in 1984
has also been notable for the relatively modest daily gains.
After touching a further record high of 7,329.29 points, it was
last up 0.4 percent at 7,322.68 points at 1005 GMT.
"There are people who want to say this is the moment it's
going to turn around, but each day they get proven wrong," IG
market analyst Josh Mahony said. He added that a likely further
devaluation of the pound in the next months would support the
index higher. "But the gains are not exuberant."
Brokers pushed broadcaster ITV to the top of the
FTSE. Goldman Sachs added the stock to its conviction list,
saying it is a likely M&A target. The broadcaster was also one
of JPMorgan's top picks in the European media sector.
Housebuilders were pushing the FTSE up, with house
improvement company Kingfisher headed for its best daily gains
since September. Barratt Development led sectoral gains, with
Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon not far behind.
"If you want to sleep at night, you'd probably buy a
Persimmon or Taylor Wimpey. If you want a bit more rock and
roll, you might buy a Redrow or a Bovis," Jefferies
analyst Anthony Coding said.
Pharmaceuticals were buoying the index, rebounding after
being weighed down on Thursday by U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's criticism of high drug prices, and after a meeting of
executives of companies including Britain's Shire to
discuss caps on price increases.
Shares in Shire were up 1.2 percent, and peers Astrazeneca
and Hikma also gained in early trading, up 1.5
and 1.4 percent.
Rolls Royce dragged on the index, down 2 percent,
while Fresnillo lost 1.8 percent, tracking the price of
gold, which was down from a 7-week high.
Anglo American, Glencore and BHP Billiton
joined the top risers as copper prices increased.
Building materials supplier SIG surged to the top of the
mid-cap index, up 10.5 percent after it reported higher
full-year sales. Shares were set for their biggest one-day gain
since August 2012. Peer Grafton also gained 6.2 pct.
Pub group Mitchells & Butler was also a top gainer,
up 5 percent after it reported robust festive trading, though an
Investec analyst warned of rising cost inflation and
competition, retaining a "sell" recommendation on the stock.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Mark Heinrich)