* FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent
* Miners among top gainers
* BT slumps after profit warning
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's top share index rose on
Tuesday, with a sharp dollar-induced rally in mining companies
outpacing a slump in BT Group after a profit warning by
the telecoms business.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which touched a
three-week low in the previous session, was up 0.2 percent at
1040 GMT after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister
Theresa May must gain parliament's approval before she begins
Britain's formal exit from the European Union.
"The court ruling is a slap in the face of the British
government. However, parliament is likely to give its approval
and the Brexit timeline could remain on track," said Jawaid
Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.
"As far as investors are concerned, one more uncertainty is
now out of the way and they can focus on other things."
Basic resources stocks were in demand, with the UK mining
index climbing 3.9 percent to its highest since
late 2014 after the dollar traded near its lowest since early
December on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump is more
focused on protectionism than pro-growth economic policies.
Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Pacific
Rim Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on Monday, distancing the
United States from its Asian allies.
A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other
currencies and boosts prices of key industrial metals. Anglo
American, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta,
Rio Tinto and Glencore, were the top five
gainers, rising by between 3.6 percent and 5.9 percent.
However, the index's advance was capped by a sharp fall in
BT after it cut revenue, earnings and cashflow forecasts for the
next two years, citing the discovery that improper accounting at
its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.
Shares in the company dropped more than 17 percent to 315
pence.
"The revelation that accounting deficiencies in Italy are
worse than previously thought is a bitter and, needless to say,
unwelcome pill to swallow for BT investors," said Hargreaves
Lansdown analyst George Salmon.
"With news that its Business and Public Sector division is
coming under pressure, too, worries about the group's ability to
fund its generous dividend policy will surely grow."
BT's shares were on track for their biggest one-day
percentage loss since late 2008.
Elsewhere, easyJet fell by 7.5 percent after the
budget airline said that a weaker pound and higher fuel prices
would hit profit more than expected this year.
(Editing by David Goodman)