(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent
* Banks, miners lead losses in run from risk
* Stronger pound also weighs on stocks
* Kingfisher dips after cautious outlook
By Helen Reid
LONDON, March 22 British shares pulled back on
Wednesday, weighed by bankers and miners as a global risk-off
mood combined with a stronger pound conspired against the UK
stock market.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.9
percent, hitting a two-week low and set for its biggest daily
drop since late January.
Investors globally were growing concerned that
much-anticipated reflationary policies from the new U.S.
administration would take longer to materialise than hoped.
Banking and mining, which had seen the greatest gains from
the 'Trump trade' as investors bet on reflation and
infrastructure spending, were the biggest sector fallers.
"There's a degree of fiscal frustration - what's been
driving markets is the hope and promise of fiscal stimulus, tax
cuts and deregulation, and investors were expecting many more
details than what we have by this point," said Alex Dryden,
global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"Markets have been very tranquil so far this year, and that
suggests to me that any sort of move was going to cause some
shockwaves," he added.
A pound strengthened by a jump in inflation was also putting
pressure on Britain's major index, whose constituents mainly
earn foreign currency.
Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Ashtead
were among top fallers, down 2.6 to 3.5 percent, as lower copper
prices dragged on the miners.
Barclays, Standard Chartered and RBS
were down 2.7 to 3.3 percent,
Home improvement retailer Kingfisher was the top
faller, down 5.4 percent after it said it was cautious on demand
in its markets.
Kingfisher said it was concerned uncertainty around French
and British politics could hit future demand, after it beat 2016
profit forecasts thanks to solid performance in its home market.
As investors turned to safe haven assets and
dividend-yielding stocks, gold miners Randgold Resources
and Fresnillo were among a handful of companies making
timid gains, along with telecoms group BT and consumer
giant Unilever.
"This is a classic risk-off move - people fly to safety, to
the names that they know, as they reprice their fiscal policy
outlook," said Dryden.
British Airways owner International Consolidated Air
was also among top fallers, along with Easyjet.
Both airlines would be affected by Britain joining the U.S.
in imposing restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on
planes coming from certain airports in the Middle East and North
Africa.
The mid-caps index was set for its biggest fall
since early November, down 1.2 percent and set for its second
day of losses.
Miners were the top fallers among mid-caps too, with Vedanta
Resources and Acacia Mining down 5.4 and 5.3
percent.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Heneghan)