* FTSE 100 up x.x pct
* Wolseley surges after results
* Miners, banks recover
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 28 Britain's top share index
traded flat on Tuesday, underpinned by a recovery in miners and
banks as well as a surge in Wolseley's shares following
strong results, though sterling strength capped gains.
The FTSE 100 was flat at 7,291.96 points by 0910
GMT, slightly underperforming a positive broader European
market.
The index hit a one-month low on Monday as equity markets
sold off when a failed U.S. healthcare bill cast doubts as to
whether President Donald Trump could deliver on his other
campaign promises, such as tax reform and infrastructure
spending.
A stronger pound, however, put pressure on the FTSE, whose
dollar-earnings constituents have enjoyed support from sterling
weakness since the Brexit vote last June.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger
Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.
"Most of the (UK) economic downside is largely already
priced in, which would suggest that as long as we stay above the
recent lows then the risk remains more to the upside than the
downside," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets,
said in a note.
Shares in Wolseley were the biggest gainers, up 6.4
percent and almost hitting a decade high after reporting a
strong set of first-half results.
The heating and plumbing products supplier posted a 25
percent rise in first-half profit as growth in the United States
more than offset tough trading conditions in Britain and the
Nordics.
The company said it plans to change its name to Ferguson
Plc, its top brand in its largest market, the United States.
"We believe the market could view these steps ultimately to
attempt to unlock the multiple discrepancy between the U.S.
listed peers and Wolseley," analysts at UBS said in a note.
Insurer Aviva was another top FTSE gainer, rising 1.1
percent after saying it was looking to sell its Friends
Provident International unit for up to $750 million, according
to a media report.
A price target upgrade from Jefferies also helped the stock.
"2016FY marked the third reporting day in a row where
Aviva’s share price rose by 7 percent, confirming Aviva as the
current momentum play within the UK insurance sector," analysts
at Jefferies said in a note.
"We raise our price target by 14% to 600p reflecting share
buyback confirmation and our increased confidence in
management’s capital reallocation and earnings growth plans."
A rebound in British mining and banking stocks also helped
to cap losses, with lender Standard Chartered and miner
Rio Tinto among top gainers.
British midcaps, however, underperformed, with the FTSE 250
down 0.1 percent.
The biggest faller was OneSavings Banks, which
dropped 5.8 percent after investor J.C. Flowers sold a 10
percent stake.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)