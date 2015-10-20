* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.3 pct

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's top share index dipped on Tuesday but outperformed European peers, supported by well-received results from InterContinental Hotels Group and Whitbread.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,333.47 points by 1402 GMT, against a 0.5 percent fall in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and a 0.8 percent drop in France's CAC index. The FTSE 100 index remains 11 percent below all-time highs hit in April.

InterContinental Hotels Group, one of the world's top hoteliers, rose 5.3 percent after saying it was confident in its outlook for the year due to encouraging trading trends and after posting growth in its third quarter.

"The group has again reported solid progress. Holiday Inn delivered a record level of room openings, key markets such as the U.S., the UK and Germany remained strong, whilst signs of recovery in markets such as Southern Europe and Russia played their part," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Whitbread also saw strength in its hotels business which, combined with growth in its Costa Coffee brand, helped its first-half profit rise about 14 percent. Whitbread shares rose 2.4 percent.

Analysts at Numis said the update was reassuring, and that while it would leave its forecasts unchanged, it would move its rating to "add" from "hold" following market weakness that had seen the stock fall around 10 percent since July.

"Today's outlook statement suggests a similar level of growth in H2 which, we believe, may soothe some market fears that the slowdown might be continuing," they said in a note.

Miners lost ground, tracking a fall in metals prices. Shares in BHP Billiton, rio Tinto and Antofagasta fell 0.8 to 1.2 percent.

Prices of major industrial metals fell, with copper dipping to its lowest in nearly two years as some traders questioned the strength of China's economy after it reported its slowest GDP growth figure since the financial crisis on Monday.

A bank lending survey by the European Central Bank showed lending conditions in the euro zone improving, potentially reducing the chance of further stimulus from the ECB later in the week. That sent the euro higher and hit European shares. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)