* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct at close
* ARM Holdings surges on confident outlook
* Sky, Reckitt rally after results
* Merlin to Launch Legoland in China
* Pearson records biggest one-day loss
(Uupdates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 21 Britain's top share index closed
higher on Wednesday after positive company results from ARM
Holdings, Merlin Entertainments and Sky
.
Chip designer ARM, whose products are used by Apple
, surged 6.5 percent, its biggest daily rise in two
years. It reported a 27 percent rise in third-quarter profit and
its confident outlook alleviated concerns about a slowdown in
the semiconductor business.
"ARM is the most disruptive company on the planet. One that
just a fraction of the market cap of the companies it is
disrupting," Neil Campling, senior analyst at brokerage Aviate
Global, wrote in a note. The results indicated that the company
is gaining further market share, he said.
European pay-TV group Sky rose 2.5 percent after
posting first-quarter operating profits that exceeded forecasts,
helped by broadband additions in Britain.
Britain's Merlin Entertainments rose 4.7 percent
after announcing that it will take its Legoland amusement park
to Shanghai as part of a deal agreed with investment firm China
Media Capital during the state visit of Chinese President Xi
Jinping.
Reckitt Benckiser rose 2.5 percent, touching a record
high. The company raised its full-year sales outlook following a
bigger-than-expected gain in third-quarter sales, helped by
consumer health products.
The FTSE 100 index was broadly in line with its
European peers, up 0.1 percent at 6,348.42 points at its close.
Pearson fell nearly 16 percent after the British
education publisher said that lower enrolments at some colleges
in the United States and a decline in school textbook purchases
in some parts of South Africa would cut into full-year results.
"With enrolment down, it hits their bottom line, and I think
that's what the market is punishing the stock for ... you're
looking at a lower income stream for the next couple of years
for Pearson," Richard Styger, a trader at Timber Hill, said.
Among mid-caps, Home Retail slumped 15.8 percent
after Britain's biggest household goods retailer issued a profit
warning because of weak Argos trading.
"Despite being sellers, this has somewhat exceeded even our
bearish anticipation," analysts at Haitong Research said in a
note, reiterating their "sell" rating on the stock.
"The unwinding of the Argos story leaves us needing to be
persuaded that it is not staring into an abyss."
(Editing by Larry King)