* FTSE drops 0.3 pct; ex-divs take off nearly 9 points
* Travis Perkins slumps on weak outlook
* Anglo falls after defering investment decisions
By Kit Rees
LONDON Oct 22 UK shares dipped on Thursday after
a disappointing earnings outlook from Travis Perkins,
caution from Anglo Amercian and as a number of companies
traded without dividends.
Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 was down 16.67 points,
or 0.3 percent at 6,331.75 points by 0823 GMT, underperforming
European indexes, with companies going ex-dividend taking off
8.9 points, according to Reuters calculations.
Investors were wary ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
in Malta at which it is expected to send a strong message
reinforcing its readiness to boost monetary stimulus if needed.
"My sense is (the ECB is) probably not going to do anything,
but ... just in case they throw a curveball, people are holding
back on any positions until we're through it," CMC Markets
analyst, Jasper Lawler, said.
Anglo American fell 3.4 percent after it said that it was
postponing major project investment decisions at its platinum
unit until at least 2017 and had cut diamond production in the
face of weak demand.
Travis Perkins, the owner of DIY stores Wickes and
heating supplies group BSS, was the biggest FTSE faller, down
7.8 percent after saying that its full-year earnings would be at
the lower end of market expectations.
Educational publisher Pearson also struggled,
losing nearly 3 percent after several broker downgrades.
Its shares set a record one-day loss of 16 percent on
Wednesday after saying that lower enrolments at some U.S.
colleges and a decline in school textbook purchases in some
parts of South Africa would hit full-year results.
"The most concerning thing for us about Pearson's weak 9mth
update is how little visibility they seemed to have at 1H
results on 24th July," Barclays analysts wrote in a note.
"It is hard to see this share price fall as an opportunity."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)