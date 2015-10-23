* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.7 percent
* Helped by stronger mining and energy shares
* TalkTalk falls after cyber attack
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 23 Britain's top share index
advanced for a third straight session on Friday, with a rally in
commodity stocks on the back of stronger metals and crude oil
prices supporting the market.
The UK mining index and the oil and gas index
rose 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively after
prices of major industrial metals
and crude oil gained about 1 percent.
Shares in BHP Billiton, Antofagasta, Anglo
American and Glencore were up by between 1.2
percent and 2.3 percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent at
6,421.50 points by 0754 GMT. The index, up 0.7 percent so far
this week, is on track for a positive weekly close after falling
the previous week.
Share markets in Europe have been gaining after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said on Thursday that falling
inflation expectations, partly driven by lower than expected oil
demand, had led it to consider a wide variety of possible
measures, including a deposit rate cut.
"The FTSE 100 has seen gains continuing on the back of Mario
Draghi's comments, with stronger prices of metals and oil
helping miners and energy stocks," Jawaid Afsar, senior trader
at Securequity, said.
"While the rally continues, volatility is likely to remain
high in the near term, given that commodity prices could come
under pressure again following concerns about the pace of
China's economic growth."
Builders' merchant Travis Perkins rose 2 percent on
bargain-hunting, traders said, after shares in the owner of DIY
stores Wickes and heating supplies group BSS fell 6 percent in
the previous session on comments that its full-year earnings
would be at the lower end of market expectations.
On the downside, shares in mid-cap British bookmaker William
Hill fell more than 6 percent after the company said it
expected full-year operating profit to be near the lower end of
analysts' expectations following a weak third quarter.
TalkTalk, another FTSE 250 company, fell
6.7 percent after saying that a "significant and sustained"
cyber attack on its website could involve the theft of private
data from all of the broadband supplier's more than 4 million
customers.
