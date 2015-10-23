* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 1.5 percent
* China's central bank cuts interest rates
* Miners rally on further stimulus measures
* TalkTalk falls after cyber attack
(Recasts, adds quote and updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 23 Britain's top share index hit a
two-month high on Friday, spurred by international monetary
stimulus after China cut interest rates and as investors bet on
further easing from the European Central Bank.
The People's Bank of China also cut the reserve requirement
ratio for most big banks.
"It's clearly a response to concerns that the rebalancing of
the economy away from manufacturing and exports towards
consumption isn't going to be a matter of flicking a switch,
it's not going to be smooth," Russ Mould, investment director at
AJ Bell, said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.5 percent at
6,472.29 points by 1158 GMT, hitting its highest level since
Aug. 19.
ECB chief Mario Draghi's comments on Thursday also cheered
investors anticipating that much of the liquidity will find its
way into stocks.
"Any stimulus by the Chinese is met by some positivity in
equities. It's just a cherry on the top to Mario Draghi's
comments yesterday," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager
at Charles Hanover Investments, said.
Miners were the top gainers, with Glencore surging
nearly 7 percent and Anglo American, BHP Billiton
, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto all rising
between 2.6 percent to 3.5 percent after the move by China, the
world's biggest consumer of metals.
The UK mining index rose nearly 3.7 percent,
set for its biggest daily gain in two weeks.
Builders' merchant Travis Perkins, which slumped on
a disappointing earnings update on Thursday, rose 4.6 percent on
bargain-hunting, traders said. Shares in the owner of DIY stores
Wickes and heating supplies group BSS fell 6 percent in the
previous session on comments that its full-year earnings would
be at the lower end of market expectations.
On the downside, shares in William Hill fell more
than 8 percent after the mid-cap British bookmaker said it
expected full-year operating profit to be near the lower end of
analysts' expectations following a weak third quarter.
TalkTalk, another FTSE 250 company, fell 4
percent after saying that a "significant and sustained" cyber
attack on its website could involve the theft of private data
from all of the broadband supplier's more than 4 million
customers.
"These things are becoming more common, it's very difficult
to guard against it ... these companies will have to up their
game a bit," Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley
Futures Limited, said.
(Editing by David Goodman/Ruth Pitchford)