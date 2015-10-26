* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.4 pct
* TalkTalk shares fall further, WPP down
* Bid hopes lift Aberdeen AM; company denies seeking buyer
By Atul Prakash and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 26 Britain's top equity index
slipped off two-month highs on Monday, weighed down by a fall in
advertising group WPP, while TalkTalk's losses
worsened in the wake of a cyber attack.
Commodity shares also fell as key industrial metals and oil
dropped. The UK mining index and the oil and gas
index fell 2 percent and 1.2 percent respectively,
dragged down by declines of between 1.3 and 4.1 percent in Anglo
American, Glencore, Royal Dutch Shell
and BP.
Shares in WPP fell 2.2 percent to feature among the top
decliners in the FTSE 100 index. WPP reported its sales
growth had accelerated in the third quarter, but some traders
said the numbers were not strong enough to justify a further
rally in the stock, which had risen nearly 10 percent over the
last month.
"WPP numbers looked OK, just below expectations of 3.4
percent on a like-for-like basis, but we shouldn't also ignore
the fact that the comparatives were quite favourable also, so
naturally there is a bit of disappointment from these numbers,"
said XTB Ltd director Joshua Raymond.
TalkTalk, which is in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index
rather than the blue-chip FTSE 100, extended the previous
session's sharp losses and was down more than 9.7 percent, as it
grappled with the effects of a cyber attack, first revealed on
Friday.
However, David Battersby, investment manager at
Redmayne-Bentley, said he was looking to potentially buy Talk
Talk shares, adding that in his opinion the market had
overreacted.
He did not see a steep reduction in TalkTalk's customer base
and said that recent price declines, along with its dividend
yield of around 6 percent, had made the stock quite attractive.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,418.04 points by 1540 GMT, having risen 1.1 percent on Friday
to its highest level in two months.
On the positive side, Aberdeen Asset Management rose
2.8 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index. The company
denied press speculation it was looking for a buyer, but an
earlier Financial Times report that it was courting suitors was
enough to stoke bid hopes and push up its shares.
Analysts at RBC said Aberdeen was unlikely to look to sell
after losing 25 percent of its stock market value since April.
"It is our belief that there is no sale process under way
... We would be surprised if Aberdeen sold from a position of
weakness, which we believe it is currently in," analysts at RBC
said in a note.
The FTSE 100 is down around 2 percent since the start of
2015 and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points
reached in April.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)