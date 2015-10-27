* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.3 pct

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 27 Britain's top share index fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, with cyclical shares losing ground on lingering concerns over economic growth in some countries.

Investors also avoided strong bets ahead a two-day Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day, although the U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,395.27 points by 0900 GMT after falling 0.4 percent in the previous day. The index is down 2.6 percent so far this year.

The UK mining index was down 1 percent, while the oil and gas sector fell 0.5 percent. Shares in commodities companies such as BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BG Group dropped 1.1 to 1.7 percent.

"Resources are under pressure today. There is continued uncertainty regarding the outlook for global growth and there is also some caution ahead of the Fed meeting. We are not expecting a rate hike until December and even then it's a close call," Robert Parkes, equity strategist, HSBC Global Research, said.

Small-cap company Chemring slumped 35 percent after the British defence contractor said it expected its underlying operating profit for the full year to be reduced by nearly a third due to a delay in revenues from a contract in the Middle East.

BP rose 1.6 percent after announcing a third round of spending cuts and more asset sales in the coming years to tackle an extended period of low oil prices. It maintained its dividend after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net income.

"BP's longer term outlook remains positive despite the interim hurdles and investors are certainly being paid to wait - the current dividend yield is extremely punchy given the current interest rate environment and is a particular attraction to those seeking income," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

British wealth manager St James's Place rose nearly 1 percent after reporting record net inflows of 1.48 billion pounds ($2.27 billion) for the third quarter, up 17 percent, as investors sought returns in a low interest rate environment. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alison Williams)