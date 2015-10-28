* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent
* BT rises on deal clearance, BATS up on company results
* Miners fall, Antofagasta cuts copper production
* Meggitt tumbles on profit cut
* Lloyds down on further customer compensation charge
By Kit Rees
LONDON Oct 28 UK shares rose on Wednesday,
boosted by positive company news from BT Group and
British American Tobacco, with focus on a Federal
Reserve's decision on U.S. interest rates due later on in the
day.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at
6,384.57 points at 0921 GMT on Wednesday, after falling for the
past two sessions.
Communications services company BT Group led the
index higher, rising 3.5 percent after the British Competition
and Markets Authority provisionally cleared its deal to buy
mobile operator EE .
British American Tobacco advanced 1.8 percent after
reporting its revenue rose in the year to date by 4.2 percent
excluding currency impact. Imperial Tobacco Group
also rallied, gaining 1.3 percent.
British engineering firm Meggitt fell the most,
plunging more than 22 percent. The company said its full-year
underlying operating profit would be "meaningfully" below
forecasts as a downturn in its military division compounded an
already poor performance from its energy unit.
"Today's warning raises questions on the timing of recent
acquisitions and the cessation of the share buyback given
weakness in the core businesses," Investec analysts wrote in a
note.
Mining stocks also fell, with Antofagasta down 2.8 percent
after cutting its annual copper production forecast.
"After a production cut at lower copper prices, it doesn't
bode well for a pure copper play," said Jonathan Roy, advisory
investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments. Investors
were wary of mining stocks, which haven't sustained their rally
after China cut interest rates last Friday, Roy said.
The FT350 mining index was set for its third
straight loss in three days, down 1 percent. Shares in BHP
Billiton, Rio Tinto and Anglo American
fell 0.9 to 1.7 percent, as the price of copper slid on weak
U.S. economic indicators.
Lloyds Banking Group fell 4.6 percent after
reporting weaker-than-expected results and setting aside another
500 million pounds ($765 million) charge to compensate customers
who were mis-sold loan insurance. That takes its total bill to
13.9 billion pounds, more than double any other bank's.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Larry King)