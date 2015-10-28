* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent
* BT rises on deal clearance, BAT up after results
* Meggitt tumbles after profit warning
* Lloyds down on further customer compensation charge
By Kit Rees
LONDON Oct 28 UK shares rose on Wednesday,
boosted by BT and British American Tobacco,
although investors remained preoccupied by a U.S. decision on
interest rates due later in the day.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at
6,389.22 points going into the middle of the trading session,
after falling for the past two sessions.
Communications services company BT Group led the
index higher, rising 3.2 percent after the British Competition &
Markets Authority provisionally cleared its deal to buy mobile
operator EE .
British American Tobacco advanced 2.2 percent after
reporting a rise in revenues. Rival Imperial Tobacco Group
gained 1.5 percent.
"Maintained growth from the likes of BT and BAT have allowed
the FTSE to creep up," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.
However, engineering group Meggitt slumped nearly
20 percent. The company said its full-year underlying operating
profit would be "meaningfully" below forecasts as a downturn in
its military division compounded an already poor performance
from its energy unit.
Lloyds fell 4.4 percent after reporting
weaker-than-expected results and setting aside another 500
million pounds ($765 million) charge to compensate customers who
were mis-sold loan insurance. That takes its total bill to 13.9
billion pounds, more than double any other bank's.
The FTSE 100 remains down by around 3 percent since the
start of 2015 and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,123
points reached in April, partly because a slowdown in China has
shaken world stock markets.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Larry
King)