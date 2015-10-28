* FTSE 100 up 1.1 percent
* Randgold, Fresnillo lifted by rise in gold price
* Meggitt tumbles after profit warning
* Lloyds down on further customer compensation charge
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON Oct 28 Britain's top equity index rose on
Wednesday back towards two-month highs reached at the end of
last week, lifted by gains at gold mining stocks and at BT
.
Healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline also climbed 3.7
percent after GSK posted better-than-expected earnings.
Many investors were focusing on a U.S. decision on interest
rates due later in the day.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates
on hold when its two-day policy meeting concludes at 1800 GMT,
and may struggle to convince investors it can tighten monetary
policy before the end of the year in the face of U.S. and global
economic headwinds.
Nevertheless, expectations that rates would not be increased
this year lifted the price of gold and, in turn, gold miners
such as Randgold and Fresnillo.
Higher interest rates can dent the appeal of gold, which is
a non-interest bearing asset, as it would lift the interest
gained on dollar assets.
Randgold and Fresnillo were the best-performing stocks on
the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which climbed 1.2 percent
to 6,438.70 points, close to its best level in two months.
"Randgold and Fresnillo are just tracking the gold price
higher," XTB Limited director Joshua Raymond said. "There's a
lot of appetite to buy into this market."
Communications services company BT Group rose 3.3
percent after the British Competition & Markets Authority
provisionally cleared its deal to buy mobile operator EE
.
However, engineering group Meggitt slumped nearly
20 percent. The company said its full-year underlying operating
profit would be "meaningfully" below forecasts as a downturn in
its military division compounded an already poor performance
from its energy unit.
Lloyds also fell 4.4 percent after reporting
weaker-than-expected results and setting aside another 500
million pound ($765 million) charge to compensate customers who
were mis-sold loan insurance. That takes its total bill to 13.9
billion pounds, more than double any other bank's.
The FTSE 100 remains down by around 2 percent since the
start of 2015 and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,123
points reached in April, partly due to a slowdown in China which
has affected world stock markets.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Mark Heinrich)