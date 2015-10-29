* FTSE 100 down 1.1 pct

* Barclays, Shell miss profit forecasts

* Smith and Nephew falls on poor revenues

* Miners hit as Fed pushes dollar up and copper down

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Oct 29 Britain's top share index fell on Thursday, underperforming European indexes, after a spate of disappointing earnings updates and a decline in copper prices that put pressure on mining shares.

The FTSE 100 was down 68.27 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,369.53 points at 0915 GMT. European blue chips fell just 0.3 percent.

Traders were also digesting the latest statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which removed its more dovish language and put a rate increase in December back on the table.

Barclays fell 4.8 percent, accounting for 7.9 points of the index's drop. The bank's profit missed forecasts, and it said it would spend 1 billion pounds ($1.53 billion) to protect domestic retail customers from riskier parts of the business, raising costs.

Smith and Nephew lost 4.4 percent after its third-quarter revenue also fell short of expectations. Europe's biggest maker of artificial hips and knees still stuck with its forecast for a higher trading profit margin this year.

Royal Dutch Shell dropped 1.5 percent after it reported a decline in third-quarter profits as oil prices fell and it took an $8.2 billion charge, which included write-offs in Alaska and Canada.

"The writedowns we've seen in Shell are much more than we thought they would be," said Alastair McCaig, a market analyst at IG. "One-off costs have certainly eroded profitability, while production levels are also down."

FTSE 350 mining stocks were down 3.7 percent after copper prices declined. Increased prospects for a U.S. rate increase in December boosted the dollar, making commodities more expensive in other currencies.

Wall Street initially gained following the Fed's statement, which sounded an optimistic note about the strength of the U.S. economy. But traders were cautious on the implications of a rate rise before the end of 2015.

"The hawkish tone of (the Fed's) language has market participants worried about an interest rate rise before the year is out. Given the rapid rise in equities after the sell-off in August, traders are left wondering if there is much more upside left," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, said in a note.

"Disappointing third-quarter numbers from Barclays and Smith and Nephew this morning is also adding to the bearish sentiment."

($1 = 0.6552 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Larry King)