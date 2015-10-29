* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct
* Barclays and Shell miss profit forecasts
* Smith and Nephew falls on poor revenues
* Miners hit as Fed pushes dollar up and copper down
* Meggitt falls after broker target cuts
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 29 Britain's top share index fell on
Thursday, underperforming European indexes, after a spate of
disappointing earnings updates and a decline in copper prices
that put pressure on mining shares.
The FTSE 100 was down 42.00 points, or 0.7 percent,
at 6,395.80 points at the close. European blue chips
fell just 0.2 percent.
Traders were also digesting the latest statement from the
U.S. Federal Reserve, from which it removed its previously more
dovish language, suggesting a rate increase in December was back
on the table.
"Yesterday was a lot more of a ... hawkish tone than a lot
of people were expecting. That fed into the expectation that
(the Fed) could be serious about a December rate hike," said
Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG.
He added that the subsequent U.S. dollar rally had impacted
the FTSE 100 more than its peers due to the heavy weighting of
commodities on the index.
FTSE 350 mining stocks were down 3.4 percent
after copper prices declined and commodities became more
expensive in other currencies.
Wall Street initially gained following the Fed's statement,
which sounded optimistic about the strength of the U.S. economy.
But traders were cautious on the implications of a rate rise
before the end of the year.
"Given the rapid rise in equities after the sell-off in
August, traders are left wondering if there is much more upside
left," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, said in a
note.
"Disappointing third-quarter numbers from Barclays and Smith
and Nephew this morning is also adding to the bearish
sentiment."
Barclays fell 6.3 percent, accounting for 10.3
points of the index's drop. The bank's profit missed forecasts
and it said it would spend 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) to
protect domestic retail customers from riskier parts of the
business, raising costs.
UK engineering firm Meggitt fell 5.4 percent
following a spate of broker target cuts after the company issued
a profit warning on Wednesday.
Smith and Nephew lost 4.7 percent after its third-quarter
revenue also fell short of expectations. Europe's biggest maker
of artificial hips and knees stuck to its forecast for a higher
trading profit margin this year.
Royal Dutch Shell retreated 1.5 percent after it
reported a decline in third-quarter profits as oil prices fell
and it took an $8.2 billion charge.
"The writedowns we've seen in Shell are much more than we
thought they would be," said Alastair McCaig, a market analyst
at IG. "One-off costs have certainly eroded profitability, while
production levels are also down."
($1 = 0.6552 pounds)
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)