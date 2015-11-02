* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct, retreating after October rally

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 2 Britain's top equity index fell on Monday after a 5 percent rally last month, hit by a sharp drop in the shares of drugmaker Hikma and weakness in the mining sector, caused by lingering concerns about an economic slowdown in China.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, whose rise in October marked its biggest monthly gain since July 2013, was down 0.4 percent at 6,335.98 by 1251 GMT.

Hikma slumped 5 percent, making it the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, after saying trading in its generics unit was worse than forecast.

Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said investors were penalising the company for its use of a hybrid sales strategy, which included both branded and generic drugs, for gout treatment colchicine. This was resulting in slower updates of the higher-margin generic drug.

"While strength elsewhere is seen compensating to some extent, it will not offset totally and adds to existing headwinds from FX and geopolitics," he said.

Basic resources stocks also lost ground, with the UK mining index falling 1.6 percent after data showed that factory activity in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, fell for an eighth straight month in October.

However, the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index, showed little reaction to data showing growth at British factories surged unexpectedly to a 16-month high in October, helped by a recovery in export orders.

Among other movers, HSBC fell 1.3 percent. Even though Europe's biggest bank reported better-than-expected pre-tax profits for the third quarter, some analysts and investors focused more on lower underlying revenues and weak income.

"The 5 percent miss on income will drive negative earnings revisions in our view, only partly offset by progress on costs," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Claire Kane.

The FTSE 100 is currently down around 3 percent since the start of 2015, and 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points, reached in April.

Thames Capital Markets analyst Nav Banwait expected the FTSE to end 2015 in the 6,800-6,900 range, but said it could first drop to 6,200 in the coming weeks.

"Given the sharp move higher we had in October, we expect that some of the weak results and economic data out there will cause some profit-taking and result in the index moving back down to 6,200 points in the short term," he said. (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)