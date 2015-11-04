* Blue-chip FTSE 100 up 1 percent
* Mining companies rally
* M&S up on positive profit forecast
By Kit Rees
LONDON Nov 4 Britain's top share index climbed
to its highest level in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by
a strong rally in mining stocks and encouraging results from
companies such as Marks and Spencer.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1 percent at
6,444.53 points by 1239 GMT after rising to 6,459.46 points, the
highest since late October.
The UK mining index surged 3.8 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, helped by a rally in metals prices. Trader and
miner Glencore led the index higher, with its shares
rising more than 6 percent after saying it was on track to
reduce its debt to $20 billion from $30 billion.
Glencore also plans to boost liquidity with asset sales and
to cut copper output further to help lift prices.
"Given how heavily they've fallen and then subsequently
rallied thereafter, we still think they represent good value
alongside some other picks in the mining sector," said Atif
Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
Other miners were also up, with Anglo American, BHP
Billiton, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto
rising 2.9 to 6.0 percent.
Shares in British retailer Marks and Spencer
advanced nearly 3 percent after it raised its annual non-food
profit margin forecast and beat first-half profit estimates.
"Not the easiest of halves given the weather, but the
increased flexibility in M&S' business model stands out,"
analysts at Investec said in a note, reiterating a "buy" rating
on the stock.
However, British housebuilders fell, with Berkeley,
Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments
down 2.7 to 3.6 percent. Traders cited concerns over
possible interest rate hikes and valuations in the sector.
Among mid-cap stocks, property services company Countrywide
slumped 11 percent after it said that its full-year core
earnings would be down 2014. Estate agency Foxtons Group
was also down, falling 5.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King
and Hugh Lawson)