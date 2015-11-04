* Blue-chip FTSE 100 ends 0.5 pct higher
* Mining companies rally
* M&S up on positive profit forecast
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON Nov 4 Britain's top share index closed
higher on Wednesday, with a rally in mining stocks on
expectations of a pick up-in metals demand and encouraging
results from companies such as Marks and Spencer helping
sentiment.
However, the market closed below its intra-day highs after
energy stocks fell on oil prices, which dropped following a
report showing higher U.S. stocks and concerns about the
commodity's global demand.
The market also came under some pressure after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said a rate hike in December was a
"live" possibility, but not a certainty.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.5 percent
higher at 6,412.88 points after rising to 6,459.46 points, the
highest since late October.
British retailer Marks and Spencer advanced nearly 3
percent after it raised its annual non-food profit margin
forecast and beat first-half profit estimates.
"Improvements to both underlying profits and earnings per
share are potential indicators to a generally improving trend,"
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"The largest challenge remains in the form of sales within
General Merchandise, where M&S is focusing on margin
improvements by eschewing discounts and concentrating on full
price sales. This buys the company some time to rediscover the
magic potion which may tempt younger shoppers into its stores."
The UK mining index surged 1.8 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, helped by a rally in metals prices. Trader and
miner Glencore led the index higher, with its shares
rising 5.4 percent after saying it was on track to reduce its
debt to $20 billion from $30 billion.
Glencore also plans to boost liquidity with asset sales and
to cut copper output further to help lift prices.
"Given how heavily they've fallen and then subsequently
rallied thereafter, we still think they represent good value
alongside some other picks in the mining sector," said Atif
Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
Other miners were also up, with Anglo American, BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto rising 1 to 3 percent.
However, British housebuilders fell, with Berkeley,
Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments
down 2.3 to 3.9 percent. Traders cited concerns over
possible interest rate hikes and valuations in the sector.
Among mid-cap stocks, property services company Countrywide
slumped 11 percent after it said that its full-year core
earnings would be down 2014. Estate agency Foxtons Group
was also down, falling 5.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)