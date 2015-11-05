* Amec Foster cuts dividend, shares slump
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 5 Britain's stock market retreated
on Thursday as worries about security in Egypt hit travel group
Thomas Cook while energy services company Amec Foster
Wheeler slumped on a dividend cut.
On the benchmark FTSE 100 index, supermarket
retailer WM Morrison fell 3.5 percent after reporting
another drop in quarterly underlying sales. Drugmaker
AstraZeneca advanced 3.1 percent after lifting its 2015
forecasts.
The FTSE 100, which had risen for the last three sessions,
declined 0.4 percent to 6,387.15 points going into the middle of
the trading session, although still slightly outperforming
European indexes.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index - to which Amec Foster
and Thomas Cook belong - declined 0.5 percent.
Amec Foster lost around 24 percent after it cut its dividend
in half, pressured by a drop in oil prices.
Thomas Cook fell 5.5 percent after Britain suspended flights
to and from the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm al-Sheikh.
Authorities are investigating the possibility that a bomb
planted by Islamic State militants caused last weekend's crash
of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula.
Holiday company TUI Group also took a hit, with its
shares down 2 percent.
"The situation in Egypt is clearly of concern for tour
operators such as Thomas Cook," said Darren Sinden at Admiral
Markets.
Resources companies also weighed on the index, as oil giants
BP and Royal Dutch Shell retreated on a stronger
dollar.
The dollar rose following Federal Reserve chief Janet
Yellen's comments on Wednesday pointing to a possible interest
rate hike in December. A strong dollar often makes commodities
denominated in the greenback, such as oil, less affordable for
holders of other currencies.
Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said
that questions about global growth and fears that a Fed rate
hike could be too early and might hamper global growth were also
pulling commodity stocks lower.
Traders added they would be looking to see if the prospect
of a UK interest rate hike next year could be revived when Bank
of England governor Mark Carney presents the British central
bank's latest economic forecasts on Thursday.
The FTSE 100 is down by around 3 percent since the start of
2015, and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points
reached in April.
Sinden of Admiral Markets said that if the FTSE could break
above its October highs in the 6,460-6,480 point level, then it
could rally to 6,600 points by the end of December.
