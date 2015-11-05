* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct after BOE decision
* Amec Foster cuts dividend, shares slump
* Egypt security concerns impact Thomas Cook
* Energy stocks fall on stronger dollar
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Nov 5 Britain's stock market rose on
Thursday after the Bank of England as it predicted little
pick-up in inflation as it held interest rates steady, prompting
investors to push back expectations for a rate hike.
Seven of the eight policymakers voted to keep interest rates
unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent, and the central bank
reduced its forecast for economic growth for this year and 2016.
"Today's Bank of England interest rate announcement was more
dovish than markets were expecting," Darren Ruane, head of fixed
income at Investec Wealth & Investment, said in a note.
"Indeed there was some speculation that (policymaker) Ian
MacCafferty would be joined by at least one further dissenter,
but this did not occur and the inflation profile has been
reduced."
The FTSE 100, which had been in negative territory earlier
in the trading session, rose after the BOE decision to 6,416.35
points, up 0.1 percent at 1314 GMT.
At the top of the index was drugmaker Astrazeneca,
which advanced 4.2 percent after liftings its 2015
forecasts.
Among the biggest fallers was retailer WM Morrison,
which shed 3.8 percent after reporting another drop in quarterly
underlying sales.
Resources companies also fell, as oil giants BP and
Royal Dutch Shell retreated on a stronger dollar.
The dollar rose following Federal Reserve chief Janet
Yellen's comments on Wednesday pointing to a possible interest
rate hike in December. A strong dollar often makes commodities
denominated in the greenback, such as oil, less affordable for
holders of other currencies.
Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said
that questions about global growth and fears that a Fed rate
hike could be too early and might hamper global growth were also
pulling commodity stocks lower.
Among mid-caps, Amec Foster lost around 22.5 percent after
it cut its dividend in half, pressured by a drop in oil prices.
Thomas Cook fell 6.8 percent after Britain suspended flights
to and from the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm al-Sheikh.
Authorities are investigating the possibility that a bomb
planted by Islamic State militants caused last weekend's crash
of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index - to which Amec Foster
and Thomas Cook belong - declined 0.3 percent.
Holiday company TUI Group also took a hit, with its
shares down 0.6 percent.
"The situation in Egypt is clearly of concern for tour
operators such as Thomas Cook," said Darren Sinden at Admiral
Markets.
The FTSE 100 is down by around 2.4 percent since the start
of 2015, and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74
points reached in April.
