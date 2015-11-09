* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Banks top gainers
* Miners up on FX weakness
* Intercontinental Hotels Group falls as M&A hopes dashed
* Utilities hit by broker downgrades
By Kit Rees
LONDON Nov 9 UK shares advanced on Monday as the
prospect of a higher interest rate environment boosted banks
following Friday's stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
Financial companies led the index higher, with Aberdeen
Asset Management, Standard Chartered, Barclays
and HSBC all rising between 1.6 percent and
3.5 percent.
Investors welcomed the prospect of a higher interest rate
environment following strong U.S. jobs data on Friday which
suggested that a Federal Reserve rate hike in December was on
the cards.
Miners also led the index higher, with Glencore up
1.7 percent, Rio Tinto up 1.5 percent, Anglo American
rising 1.2 percent and Antofagasta up 1.1
percent on the back of dollar weakness, which means that
dollar-denominated commodities become cheaper.
"Sterling steadied a little bit today, it takes a little bit
of pressure off the dollar earners," Zeg Choudhry, managing
director at Lontrad, said.
"Overall, you've got some currency relief and financials
that would benefit from a rise in U.S. rates, international
banks especially."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index advanced 0.2 percent at
6,364.92 points at 0931 GMT, outperforming other European
indexes which were all in negative territory.
The top faller on the index was Intercontinental Hotels
Group, down 4 percent after it said that it was not considering
a potential sale or merger of the company.
On Friday, shares in the hotelier jumped over 6 percent
following a media report that the company was looking at its
strategic options.
Utilities companies were also under pressure, with Severn
Trent falling 1.8 percent, United Utilites Group
down 1.6 percent, Centrica down 1.3 percent and Unilever
retreating 1.1 percent.
Traders cited a series of broker target price cuts to the
sector and investors' concerns over the performance of
high-yielding stocks, such as utility companies, in a
potentially higher-interest rate environment.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Tom Heneghan)