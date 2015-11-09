* FTSE 100 index steadies by midday trading
* Energy and financial stocks up, utilities slip
* Intercontinental Hotels falls as M&A hopes dashed
By Kit Rees
LONDON Nov 9 Britain's top share index steadied
by midsession on Monday, with a rally in energy stocks on the
back of stronger crude oil prices offsetting a sell-off in
utilities stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.08 percent
at 6,349.02 points at 1310 GMT. The benchmark index is down more
than 3 percent so far this year.
The UK Oil and Gas index rose 1.1 percent, the
top sectoral gainer, as crude prices advanced after
OPEC's secretary-general said he expected global demand to grow
next year and the oil market to become more balanced.
However, utilities stocks fell on a series of broker target
price cuts and analysts' concerns over the performance of
high-yielding stocks, such as utility companies, in a
potentially higher-interest rate environment. Higher rates also
tend to increase borrowing and servicing costs of companies.
The rate hike concerns were boosted by Friday's
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, with shares in utilities
such as Severn Trent, United Utilities Group and
Centrica falling 2.0 to 2.5 percent.
But financial companies, which perform well when rates rise,
were in demand. Aberdeen Asset Management, Standard
Chartered, Barclays and HSBC were up
between 1.0 and 2.9 percent.
"Financials including UK banks Barclays and HSBC are
rallying as investors expect better lending margins once rates
rise," Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"Property companies such as Intu and utilities like Severn
Trent are sinking since higher rates will increase the cost of
purchasing a mortgage and the cost of servicing high levels of
corporate debt will rise."
Shares in Intu Properties, Taylor Wimpey,
Persimmon and Barratt Developments fell 2.3 to
3.2 percent.
Among top movers, Intercontinental Hotels Group fell
nearly 4 percent after saying it was not considering a potential
sale or merger of the company. On Friday, shares in the hotelier
jumped more than 6 percent following a media report that the
company was looking at its strategic options.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Keith Weir)