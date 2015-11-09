* FTSE 100 index closes 0.9 percent lower
* Mining and utilities companies lose ground
* Intercontinental Hotels falls as M&A hopes dashed
By Atul Prakash and Kit Rees
LONDON Nov 9 Britain's top share index hit a
three-week low on Monday, with Intercontinental Hotels Group
falling after saying it was not considering a potential
sale or merger move and miners tracking weaker metals prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.9 percent
weaker at 6,295.16 points after falling earlier in the session
to 6,292.05 points, the lowest level since mid-October. The
index is down more than 3 percent so far this year.
Intercontinental Hotels Group shares fell 4.8 percent after
the hotelier denied a media report. On Friday, IHG shares had
jumped more than 6 percent following the report saying it was
looking at its strategic options.
The UK mining index fell 1.6 percent, the top
sectoral decliner, as copper prices slid towards their lowest
level in six years after the dollar firmed on prospects of an
interest rate rise in the United States and trade data from top
consumer China underlined struggling growth.
Shares in BHP Billiton, Glencore and Anglo
American fell 1.8 to 5.3 percent.
The market also came under pressure after some utility and
property firms, which generally offer attractive yields, slipped
on concerns of a rate hike.
"Property companies such as Intu and utilities like Severn
Trent are sinking since higher rates will increase the cost of
purchasing a mortgage and the cost of servicing high levels of
corporate debt will rise," CMC Markets analyst Jasper Lawler
said.
The rate hike concerns were boosted by Friday's
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, with shares in Intu
Properties, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt
Developments falling 1.1 to 3.7 percent. Utilities such
as Severn Trent, United Utilities Group and
Centrica declined 2.2 to 3.6 percent.
Centrica was also hurt by a note from HSBC, which downgraded
its rating for the company to "hold" from "buy" and lowered its
target price for the stock to 250 pence from 300 pence to
reflect lower commodity and power prices.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)