* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.4 pct
* Miners fall on weaker metals, bearish Barclays note
* Vodafone and Experian gain after updates
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 10 Britain's top share index
extended the previous session's losses on Tuesday as a sharp
decline in metal prices weighed on miners, eclipsing positive
updates from companies such as Vodafone and Experian
.
The UK mining index fell 1.2 percent after
copper prices headed towards a six-year low on a firmer dollar
and prolonged economic weakness in top metals consumer China.
The mining sector also came under pressure from a bearish
Barclays research report.
Barclays analysts said it was hard to see what might pull
the sector out of its tailspin as an increase in demand seemed
unlikely, given the state of China's economy. They downgraded
the sector to "neutral" from "positive".
"Metals and miners continue to face strong headwinds as the
Chinese economy continues to show no signs of stability," said
Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.
"With a rate hike cycle in the United States possibly
starting in December, the sector will face additional pressure
as the dollar strength will hurt earnings of mining companies."
Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore
and BHP Billiton fell between 0.8 and 5.4
percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
6,284.61 points by 1502 GMT after shedding 0.9 percent in the
previous session. The index is down more than 4 percent so far
this year.
However, it was not all doom and gloom as shares in some
specific companies were supported by earnings updates.
"There have been some good signals from companies in terms
of their core performance," said Jonathan Roy, advisory
investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments.
"However ... people aren't really trading as much on
expectations of earnings, but more on the short-term sentiment
and how that sentiment is being impacted by the possibility of
an interest rate hike from the U.S."
Vodafone rose 4.7 percent after the world's second largest
mobile operator reported a better-than-expected acceleration in
revenue growth in the second quarter, helping it return to
earnings growth for the first half and nudge its annual
expectations towards the top of its guidance.
Mobile telecoms was the best performing sector on the FTSE,
with the FT350 Mobile Telecommunications index set
for its biggest daily gain since May, rising 4.4 percent.
Experian shares rose 6.9 percent after the world's biggest
credit data company raised its interim dividend by 2 percent and
said it had achieved good organic revenue growth momentum.
Shares in small-cap company Premier Foods surged
17.5 percent after demand for products like Oxo seasonings and
Bisto gravy helped it report its first quarterly branded food
sales gain in two years.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Mark Heinrich)