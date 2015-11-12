* FTSE underperforms rival European stock markets

* Rolls Royce slumps around 20 pct

* Investors switch out of Rolls and into rival BAE

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 12 A slump in the shares of engine maker Rolls-Royce pushed down Britain's top equity index on Thursday, while supermarket operator Sainsbury extended losses after posting lower profits a day earlier.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 6,293.48 points in early session trading - underperforming steadier European markets which were propped up by new signs of monetary support from the European Central Bank.

Rolls-Royce fell 17.6 percent to 549 pence after it issued its fourth profit warning in just over a year and said it may cut its dividend due to sharply weaker demand for spares and services for existing aero-engines, showing the scale of the challenge facing its new chief executive.

The company's woes also pushed investors towards its rival BAE Systems, whose shares were up 4.2 percent.

BAE warned on Thursday it would see no growth in earnings in 2015 after it reduced the rate of production of Typhoon aircraft and said it would cuts jobs in Britain and Australia, but its update was nevertheless seen as better than that of Rolls-Royce.

Beaufort Securities' sales trader Basil Petrides said Rolls Royce shares could fall below the 500 pence level in the next three months, and that the risk to its dividend was causing income funds to dump the stock.

"It looks like a lot of the income funds have been piling out of Rolls Royce," he said.

Sainsbury also fell 2.7 percent, a day after reporting lower profits and warning of more price cuts to come.

"Cost inflation, selling deflation, and gross margins under pressure suggest on-going, structural profit declines," HSBC analysts wrote in a note.

The FTSE 100 is down around 4 percent since the start of 2015, and some 12 percent below a record high reached in April after concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy, knocked back global stock markets. (Editing by Toby Chopra)