* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct

* Rolls-Royce continues to fall after profit warning

* Resources stocks rally

By Kit Rees

LONDON Nov 13 UK shares edged lower on Friday, pulled down by Rolls-Royce's continued losing streak and security group G4S, hit by a broker target price cut.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,146.04 points, slightly underperforming European indexes.

Rolls-Royce dropped 3.4 percent on the back of several broker target price cuts following the company's fourth profit warning in just over a year on Thursday.

The stock slumped nearly 20 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily loss in 15 years, with the company also saying that it might cut its dividend because of weaker demand for spares and service for existing aero-engines.

"After a number of profits warnings, even the biggest and best companies like Rolls-Royce find that the confidence in the market is undermined," Ian Forrest, investment research analyst at The Share Centre, said.

"They can cope with one or two profits warnings but, by the time they get to the fourth, in a short period of time, it really does look grim."

Security company G4S was the top faller on the index, down 5.3 percent and hitting a two-year low after RBC cut the stock's target price and repeated their "underperform" rating, flagging poor performance this year.

In positive territory were resources stocks, with the FT350 mining index up 2 percent. Anglo American rallied 4 percent. The FT350 Oil & Gas index also advancing 0.4 percent.

Both sectors remain down around 6 percent this week following a sell-off in commodities.

"I think there's some value investing going on in those sectors. It may not last, it could be fairly shortlived, but with crude oil holding just above its recent lows, I think there is some buying interest coming into those stocks," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, said. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)