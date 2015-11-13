* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct
* Rolls-Royce continues to fall after profit warning
* Resources stocks rally
By Kit Rees
LONDON Nov 13 UK shares edged lower on Friday,
pulled down by Rolls-Royce's continued losing streak and
security group G4S, hit by a broker target price cut.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at
6,146.04 points, slightly underperforming European indexes.
Rolls-Royce dropped 3.4 percent on the back of
several broker target price cuts following the company's fourth
profit warning in just over a year on Thursday.
The stock slumped nearly 20 percent on Thursday, its biggest
daily loss in 15 years, with the company also saying that it
might cut its dividend because of weaker demand for spares and
service for existing aero-engines.
"After a number of profits warnings, even the biggest and
best companies like Rolls-Royce find that the confidence in the
market is undermined," Ian Forrest, investment research analyst
at The Share Centre, said.
"They can cope with one or two profits warnings but, by the
time they get to the fourth, in a short period of time, it
really does look grim."
Security company G4S was the top faller on the
index, down 5.3 percent and hitting a two-year low after RBC cut
the stock's target price and repeated their "underperform"
rating, flagging poor performance this year.
In positive territory were resources stocks, with the FT350
mining index up 2 percent. Anglo American
rallied 4 percent. The FT350 Oil & Gas index also
advancing 0.4 percent.
Both sectors remain down around 6 percent this week
following a sell-off in commodities.
"I think there's some value investing going on in those
sectors. It may not last, it could be fairly shortlived, but
with crude oil holding just above its recent lows, I think there
is some buying interest coming into those stocks," Manoj Ladwa,
head of trading at TJM Partners, said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)