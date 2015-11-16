* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.5 pct

By Kit Rees

LONDON Nov 16 Britain's top stock index rose on Monday, with energy shares rallying after France launched fresh air strikes in Syria, although tourism-related stocks fell sharply following Friday's attacks on Paris.

The UK Oil and Gas index rose 2.3 percent, the top sectoral gainer, as crude prices rose due to heightened political and security tensions following the attacks that killed more than 120 people.

Royal Dutch Shell, BP and BG Group rose 1.6-2.6 percent, helping the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index to gain 0.5 percent to 6,146.84 points by 1211 GMT.

"I don't want to say that we have got used to these things, but the markets have learnt to realise that the attacks tend to have very limited impact upon the economy and markets," Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon said.

"Sectors like travel and leisure are going to take a hit as people re-plan their travel needs, but it's an out-of-the-season period and not happening at the top of the peak season. It may not have as much of an impact on earnings as you anticipate."

The FTSE 350 travel and leisure index was down 1.2 percent, the worst-performing sector.

Tourism company TUI fell 4.2 percent, while cruise operator Carnival retreated 2 percent. Hotelier Intercontinental Hotels Group was down 1.2 percent, while International Consolidated Airlines fell 2.4 percent.

As investors sought refuge in tangible assets, gold miner Randgold Resources rose 1.1 percent and precious metals miner Fresnillo was up nearly 1 percent on the back of higher gold prices. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans)