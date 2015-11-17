* FTSE 100 up 1.7 pct
* Smiths Group soars on positive results
* Supermarkets rally, Sainsbury's sales rise
* easyJet falls after Paris attacks, profit-taking
By Kit Rees
LONDON Nov 17 A surge in engineering
conglomerate Smiths Group and a recovery European
markets from last week's deadly militant attacks in Paris led UK
shares higher on Tuesday.
Smiths Group rose 10.2 percent, topping the blue-chip FTSE
100 index, and was on track for its biggest daily gain
in seven years after reporting robust first-quarter results and
a change in its pension plan funding that should bolster its
cash flow.
The FTSE 100 index was up 1.7 percent at 6,253.50 points in
early session trading, broadly in line with other European
indexes, which recovered ground lost in the wake of Friday's
attacks in Paris that killed more than 120 people.
"I think it's a case (of) rising tides allowing all boats to
float this morning," Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London
Capital Group, said.
UK grocer Sainsbury gained 3.1 percent after
industry data by Kantar Worldpanel showed that the supermarket's
sales rose by 1.5 percent in the third quarter.
Tesco was also among the top gainers, rising 4
percent broker Citigroup upgraded the stock to a "buy" rating.
"The backdrop for the UK grocery market remains challenging
but we think Tesco has the scope to be more competitive, rebuild
its profitability and repair its balance sheet," analysts at
Citigroup wrote in a note.
Budget airline operator easyJet fell 3.6 percent
despite reporting an 18 percent jump in annual profit and
ordering 36 additional A320 aircraft.
Analysts said they had expected some profit-taking as
easyJet shares have performed well over the course of the year,
and lingering fears over a potential reduction in tourists
travelling following the attacks in Paris also weighed on the
stock.
Other tourism stocks were recovering following an intial
sell-off on Monday, with Carnival up 1.7 percent, TUI
gaining 1.5 percent, Intercontinental Hotels Group
advancing 0.8 percent and International Consolidated
Airlines Group up 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)