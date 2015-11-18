* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.1 pct

* Travel & leisure stocks among top fallers

* Oil shares rise with rally in Brent

* Hikma up as FDA closes out warning at plant (Adds detail)

By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Nov 18 Tourism-related stocks came under pressure in London again on Wednesday, dragging down Britain's benchmark share index, on concerns about international security after last week's attacks in Paris.

Budget carrier easyJet and British-Airways owner IAG fell by 1.5 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

The FTSE had rallied 2 percent on Tuesday but sentiment on the airline and leisure sector has been fragile since the attacks in Paris on Friday, which killed more than 120 people.

Gunfire and explosions shook the Paris suburb of St Denis early on Wednesday as French police surrounded a building where a Belgian Islamist militant suspected of masterminding last week's attacks was believed to be holed up.

The UK travel and leisure index fell 0.5 percent in early trade.

"Following the events in Paris, nerves regarding the outlook for travel and leisure stocks have resurfaced. Uncertainty over the impact on tourism remains," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"Furthermore, the full response of Western governments has not yet been clarified, adding to the question marks."

Shares of security-related companies have risen in the wake of the attacks but Rolls Royce, a leading global provider of defence aero engines and services, fell 1.4 percent to 547.5 pence on Wednesday.

Traders said some investors were taking profits after the share gained nearly 8 percent over the previous two sessions, and ahead of an operating review update by its chief executive next week.

"Rolls Royce has risen from lows of 505 pence on Monday to over 550 pence yesterday. Investors are pulling money out because of a good gain in a short space of time and have been prompted to do so by continuing terror threats," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 3.19 points, or 0.1 percent to 6,265.57 points by 1244 GMT.

The market was supported by higher commodity firms. Miner Antofagasta rose 4 percent despite copper prices remaining weak, after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

Oil and gas firms also rallied as Brent crude futures rose by over a dollar. In all, energy firms added over 8 points to the FTSE 100.

Shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals rose 2.9 percent after the drugmaker said it had received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration closing out a warning it received from the regulator last year on its injectables manufacturing plant in Portugal. (Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth Pitchford)