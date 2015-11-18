* Blue-chip FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, buoyed by Wall Street
* Travel & leisure stocks among top fallers
* Oil shares rise with rally in Brent
* Hikma up as FDA closes out warning at plant
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 18 Tourism-related stocks came under
pressure in London again on Wednesday on concerns about
international security after last week's attacks in Paris,
though Britain's top share index got support from gains in
commodity shares.
Budget carrier easyJet and British-Airways owner IAG
fell by 1.5 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.
The FTSE had rallied 2 percent on Tuesday but sentiment on
the airline and leisure sector has been fragile since the Paris
attacks, which killed more than 120 people.
Gunfire and explosions shook the Paris suburb of St Denis
early on Wednesday, while heightened sensitivity has led to
security alerts disrupting flights and train stations.
The UK travel and leisure index fell 0.4
percent.
"Following the events in Paris, nerves regarding the outlook
for travel and leisure stocks have resurfaced. Uncertainty over
the impact on tourism remains," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"Furthermore, the full response of Western governments has
not yet been clarified, adding to the question marks."
Shares of security-related companies have risen since the
attacks but Rolls Royce, a leading global provider of
defence aero engines and services, fell 2.2 percent to 544.2
pence on Wednesday.
Traders said some investors were taking profits after the
share gained nearly 8 percent over the previous two sessions,
and ahead of an operating review update by its chief executive
next week.
"Rolls Royce has risen from lows of 505 pence on Monday to
over 550 pence yesterday. Investors are pulling money out
because of a good gain in a short space of time and have been
prompted to do so by continuing terror threats," Tom Robertson,
senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 10.21 points, or
0.2 percent, to 6,278.97 points by the close, buoyed in late
trade by a rise on Wall Street.
The market was supported by higher commodity firms. Miner
Antofagasta rose 5.8 percent despite copper prices
remaining weak, after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to
"neutral" from "sell".
"The prices (in commodity stocks) have moved out of step
with the fundamentals in recent months," James Butterfill, head
of research & investment strategy at ETF Securities, said.
"It's likely that consumption is going to continue to grow
in China, and with further cuts in capex... we'll see evidence
of supply disruption."
Oil and gas firms also rallied as Brent crude futures
rose by over a dollar. In all, energy firms added 10.3
points to the FTSE 100, accounting for all of its gains.
Shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals rose 4.9 percent
after the drugmaker said it had received a letter from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration closing out a warning it received
from the regulator last year on its injectables manufacturing
plant in Portugal.
(Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth Pitchford)