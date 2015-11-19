* Blue-chip FTSE 100 up 0.75 percent
* Miners rise, sentiment boosted by BHP
* Poundland sinks 20 pct after profit slump
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 19 Britain's top share index climbed
to a one-week high on Thursday, tracking a rally in global
equities, boosted by strong updates from companies like Johnson
Matthey and Royal Mail and by a rally in
miners.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.75 percent at
6,326.39 by 1548 GMT, with European and Asian markets also
higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve said that the U.S. economy
was strong enough to raise rates in December but would proceed
with caution thereafter.
Top riser was Johnson Matthey, up 9.4 percent after the
world's biggest maker of metal catalysts for car emission
control devices announced it would pay 305 million pounds ($466
million) to shareholders as a special dividend after selling two
businesses.
"The numbers are looking good, and with a special dividend
we're seeing confidence coming back. The earnings season hasn't
been that great, and we've seen some shockers. So people are
taking heart from an update like this," said Mark Priest, sales
trader at ETX Capital.
Royal Mail rose 4.6 percent after the postal group
reported results ahead of expectations and said it expected
costs to be lower for the full year.
Also rising was Irish building materials group CRH
, which said it expects strong growth in the United
States to drive an increase in full-year earnings of around 25
percent, and more when a string of recent acquisitions are
included. Its shares rose 5 percent.
Miners gained 1.1 percent, pulling away from
seven-year lows hit in the previous session. Sentiment around
the sector was helped by BHP Billiton, up 1.1 percent,
after it said that maintaining a healthy balance sheet was its
first priority.
However, shares in loss-making miner Lonmin were
down 4.8 percent following a volatile session after its
shareholders approved the company's deeply discounted $400
million share issue. Lonmin shares have slumped more than 90
percent so far this year.
"The approval of the bailout plan by shareholders is a
breath of fresh air for the management, who will be able to
raise more cash to keep its day-to-day operation going," Naeem
Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said.
"However, the bigger commodity slump will keep the major
pressure on their operation," he said, adding the company could
look to downsize if the situation worsened.
While most blue chip corporate updates were well-received,
the picture was more mixed in the mid-caps. Poundland
fell 20 percent after reporting a slump in profits, hit by
higher store opening costs.
"The price war which has been waged by the major
supermarkets is spilling over into the bargain basement with
Poundland seeing a 26 percent drop in first-half profits," Russ
Mould, Investment Director at AJ Bell, said in a note.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)