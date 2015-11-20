* FTSE 100 flat, stays near 1-week highs

* Imperial Tobacco rises, traders cite bid rumours

* Airline stocks fall on security concerns

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 20 Britain's top equity index stayed near its highest level in around a week on Friday, helped by Imperial Tobacco which advanced on the back of bid rumours.

However, airline stocks came under pressure, with traders citing an attack on a luxury hotel in Mali and broker downgrades as reasons for the weakness.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat in percentage terms at 6,330.32 points by 1137 GMT. But Imperial Tobacco rose more than 2 percent, with trading volumes reaching to 175 percent of its 90-day daily average.

"Imperial racing ahead. Bid rumours everywhere," said Justin Haque, director at Hobart Capital Markets.

Haque said Japan Tobacco might bid for it, while another trader said rival British American Tobacco could make a bid. Officials at Imperial Tobacco could not be immediately reached for comment on the matter.

Shares in easyJet and Ryanair fell 1 to 3 percent, with traders citing an attack on a luxury hotel in Mali and broker downgrades as reasons for the weakness. British Airways owner IAG were also down 1.4 percent.

"It's the security threat for the whole travel & leisure sector - all are getting smoked," a trader said.

EasyJet shares also felt some selling pressure after Kepler Cheuvreux cut its rating on the airline to "reduce" from "hold" and Barclays reduced its target price for the stock.

Among other stocks to lose ground was security company G4S , which fell 2.5 percent as JP Morgan cut its price target on the stock.

The FTSE 100 is down around 4 percent since the start of 2015 and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.

The benchmark index has fallen back in the second half of this year, along with other global markets, on concerns about a slowdown in China and uncertainty over the timing of a possible U.S. interest rate hike. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)