* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.5 percent
* Mining, energy stocks fall on weaker commodities
* Defence-related UK stocks advance
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 23 Britain's top share index fell in
early trading on Monday, with a sharp decline in mining and
energy stocks on the back of a slump in commodity prices putting
pressure on the market.
The UK mining index and the Oil and Gas index
fell 1.4 percent and 1.1 percent respectively after
copper slumped to a new six-and-a-half-year low following
slowing demand in China and a stronger dollar. Some other metals
also traded near their multi-year troughs.
Oil prices plunged around 3 percent on a firmer dollar,
which generally makes commodities costlier for holders of other
currencies, and on growing worries over a global supply surplus.
"People are very pessimistic about the future outlook for
demand for commodities. With China's economic growth slowing,
there could be more cost cuttings, mergers and softer prices
before we see ultimate price lows," IG analyst Alastair McCaig
said.
Shares in Anglo American, BHP Biliton,
Glencore, Antofagasta, BG Group and BP
fell 1.6 to 3.1 percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at
6,302.97 points by 0903 GMT, after recording its best weekly
performance in one month last week.
However, security-related stocks outperformed the broader
market after Britain planned to boost its anti-terrorism
spending by 30 percent. Britain also plans to increase the
number of stealth fighter jets it can launch from aircraft
carriers over the next decade, finance minister George Osborne
said on Sunday.
"There is every likelihood that the defence sector is going
to get a larger piece of financing than expected earlier," IG's
McCaig said.
Shares in Rolls Royce, a leading provider of defence
aero engines and services, rose 2 percent, the top gainer in the
FTSE 100 index, while BAE Systems was up 1.7 percent.
Among mid-cap companies, gambling technology firm Playtech
slumped nearly 10 percent after the company said it was
terminating its agreement to buy retail forex trading company
Plus500 Ltd as it was unlikely to obtain approval for
the deal from UK's Financial Conduct Authority by December end.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra)