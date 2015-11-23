* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.4 percent
* Retail stocks underperform ahead of "Black Friday"
* Mining, energy shares down
* Defence-related UK stocks advance
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 23 Britain's top share index fell
back on Monday, pulled lower by weak retail stocks and
commodities companies after metals prices touched multi-year
lows on concerns over slowing demand in China.
Analysts cited sectoral issues faced by British supermarkets
such as margin pressures from discounters Aldi and Lidl and from
the need to offer bargains on this week's "Black Friday"
shopping day, a relatively new concept in Britain.
"Black Friday is going to be an early test of the strength
of UK consumer appetite," Mike Ingram, market analyst at BGC
Partners, said.
Tesco fell 2.3 percent, Morrison was down
1.5 percent and Sainsbury retreated 1.3 percent.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,307.51 points by 1316 GMT, after recording its best weekly
performance in one month last week.
"It's been dragged down primarily ... by the commodity
companies, in particular the miners, and that sentiment's
transferring over into the wider market," Jonathan Roy, advisory
investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments, said.
Shares in BHP Billiton, Glencore, Anglo
American and Antofagasta were all down between
0.7 to 1.7 percent, with the UK mining index
retreating 0.7 percent.
Copper hit a new 6-1/2 year low on slowing demand in China
and a stronger dollar. Some other metals also traded near their
multi-year troughs.
"People are very pessimistic about the future outlook for
demand for commodities. With China's economic growth slowing,
there could be more cost cuttings, mergers and softer prices
before we see ultimate price lows," IG analyst Alastair McCaig
said.
Shares in oil firms were volatile. After a weak start, they
recovered ground following comments from Saudi Arabia that it
remained ready to work with other producing and exporting
countries to stabilise prices.
However, the sector then reversed the gains to trade mostly
in negative territory.
Royal Dutch Shell was up 0.1 percent, while BP
fell 0.1 percent.
Security-related stocks outperformed the broader market
after Britain planned to boost its anti-terrorism spending by 30
percent. Britain also plans to increase the number of stealth
fighter jets it can launch from aircraft carriers over the next
decade, finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday.
"There is every likelihood that the defence sector is going
to get a larger piece of financing than expected earlier," IG's
McCaig said.
Shares in Rolls Royce, a leading provider of defence
aero engines and services, rose 2.3 percent, the top gainer in
the FTSE 100 index, while BAE Systems was up 1.2
percent.
Among mid-cap companies, gambling technology firm Playtech
slumped 8 percent after saying it was terminating its
agreement to buy retail forex trading company Plus500 Ltd
because it was unlikely to obtain approval for the
deal from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority by the end of
December.
