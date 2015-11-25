* Blue-chip FTSE 100 up 1 pct
LONDON, Nov 25 Britain's top share index
advanced on Wednesday, as investors warmed to housebuilders
ahead of Finance Minister George Osborne's planned increase in
spending on the housing sector.
Osborne is set to announce an increase in spending on
housing to support the construction of around 400,000 new homes
as part of his autumn spending review, due to be presented at
1230 GMT.
The Thomson Reuters UK homebuilding index
rallied 5.8 percent, while Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon
, Barratt Developments and Berkeley Group
were all trading up between 4.9 percent to 6.6 percent.
Mid-cap Zoopla was up 1 percent, while estate
agency Foxtons Group advanced 2 percent.
"The housebuilders have done pretty well recently anyway, so
they've got a bit of wind in their sails," said Laith Khalaf,
senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, noting the importance of
the sector to the British economy.
"As long as interest rates remain low, it's hard to see
what's going to stop that," he added.
The UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1 percent at
6,336.79 points by 1138 GMT.
The travel and leisure sector, despite growing tensions in
the Middle East and the downing of a Russian warplane near the
Syrian border, was pushed higher by a rally in mid-cap Thomas
Cook's shares. The FTSE 350 travel and leisure index
advanced 1.7 percent.
The British holiday company soared 9 percent after reporting
results in line with expectations and saying it was confident in
its outlook for 2016, despite cancelling holidays in Egypt after
the UK suspended flights to a major resort. The possible
resumption of dividend payouts in 2017 also helped lift the
stock.
However, some analysts were less positive on the outlook for
the stock, citing concerns over the perceived security of
certain destinations.
"We also expect the UK to face a later booking profile as
there are simply too many destinations with perceived threats at
this time," analysts at HSBC wrote.
Leading the day's decliners, miner Anglo American
fell 7 percent after HSBC analysts downgraded their rating on
the stock to "reduce" from "hold", saying cost and dividend
cutting might not stop the cash burn at the company.
In the same sector, shares in BHP Billiton and
Glencore were down more than 1 percent.
