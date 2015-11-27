* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 0.3 pct lower
* Miners fall on China worries, industrial overcapacity
* Defence stocks rise on geopolitical tensions
By Kit Rees
LONDON Nov 27 British shares retreated on Friday
as miners pushed the blue-chip FTSE 100 index into
negative territory following weak Chinese industrial data which
reignited concerns over China's economic slowdown.
Chinese industrial profits fell 4.6 percent in October,
declining for the fifth month in a row, while leading Chinese
shares ended the session over 5 percent lower, also hit
by a new regulatory crackdown.
The FTSE 350 mining index was the main sectoral
decliner, falling 3.7 percent with Rio Tinto, BHP
Billiton, Antofagasta and Glencore all
down between 3 percent and 4 percent.
Miner Anglo American hit a record low and finished
8.2 percent weaker after saying that it would close its Drayton
coal mine in Australia after a state panel recommended that the
government should block an expansion of the mine.
"It's miners who lie at the other end of the board, with
Anglo American finding fresh lows as investors become
increasingly concerned as to how the company can dig itself out
of the current financial situation," Tony Cross, analyst at
Trustnet Direct, said.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed 0.3 percent lower at
6,375.15 points, while trading volumes were just 61 percent of
their 90-day daily average due to a short trading day in the
United States following the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
However, defence stocks Rolls-Royce and Babcock
were also in positive territory, advancing about 1
percent with analysts citing global security concerns as pushing
the shares higher.
"All this geopolitical tension is helping these defence
stocks, and the fact that they are going to increase the
anti-terrorist spend is aiding and abetting these moves
upwards," London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly said.
Among mid-caps, utility company Pennon Group rose
5.6 percent after reporting a 7 percent rise in first-half
pretax profit.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Keith Weir)