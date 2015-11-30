* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent
* BHP falls sharply on Brazil fine concerns
* Aberdeen AM down on emerging market outflows
LONDON, Nov 30 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Monday, with mining company BHP Billiton falling on the
prospect of a hefty fine in Brazil and Aberdeen Asset Management
slipping after it reported outflows from its emerging market
funds.
Shares in BHP Billiton led the losses in the FTSE
100, falling 5 percent. Brazil said it would seek 20
billion reais ($5.24 billion) in damages from BHP and Vale
, the owners of the Samarco iron ore miner, after a dam
owned by Samarco burst, killing at least 13 people and dumping
millions of tons of mud and waste in the Rio Doce valley.
Aberdeen Asset Management fell 4 percent after it
reported a 12.5 percent fall in its full-year assets under
management, after nervous investors pulled money out of its
emerging market equity funds.
"Our current assumption for September 2016 is for continued
outflows ... given the comment in the outlook statement that
management believe the current weakness (in emerging markets)
may have some way to run," Shore Capital analyst Paul McGinnis
said.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at 6,363.55 points
by 0914 GMT, extending the previous session's losses.
Mining shares also came under pressure due to lingering
concerns about the pace of economic growth in China, the world's
top metals consumer.
The UK mining index fell 2.7 percent, with
shares in Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore
and Rio Tinto dropping 1.8 to 3.5 percent.
Among mid-cap companies, food products supplier Cranswick
rose 3.6 percent after reporting a 3.6 percent jump in
its pre-tax profit in the first half of the year.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)