* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index flat
* Set for second straight monthly gain
* BHP falls sharply on Brazil fine concerns
* Aberdeen AM down on emerging market outflows
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 30 Britain's top share index
underperformed euro zone indexes on Monday, missing out on the
benefit from a weak euro and hindered by falls in mining company
BHP Billiton and Aberdeen Asset Management.
The FTSE 100 index was up 2.85, or flat in percentage terms,
at 6,378.00 by 1215 GMT, lagging sharp gains in top euro zone
shares.
The FTSE 100 was up just 0.2 percent in November, and was
set for a second straight month of gains. The Euro STOXX 50
was up 2.8 percent for the month.
The euro was under pressure ahead of the European Central
Bank's meeting later this week, at which it is expected to
extend stimulus measures. This boosted exporters and sent euro
zone shares up around 1 percent.
Britain's top share index missed out on the boost from a
weaker euro and is also exposed to lower growth elsewhere.
"We've been roughly neutral on UK equities, which are
underperforming the rest of the developed markets despite UK
economic growth being among the strongest," said Alan Higgins,
UK Chief Investment Officer for Coutts.
"The significant overseas revenue of the biggest UK
companies has probably been a drag on sentiment, given recent
concerns about global growth."
A chief laggard this year have been mining shares, hindered
by lingering concerns about the pace of economic growth in
China, the world's top metals consumer.
BHP Billiton led the sector lower again on Monday.
It fell 3.6 percent after Brazil said it would seek 20 billion
reais ($5.24 billion) in damages from BHP and Vale, the
owners of iron ore miner Samarco. A dam owned by Samarco burst
on Nov. 5, killing at least 13 people and dumping millions of
tons of mud and waste in the Rio Doce valley.
Aberdeen Asset Management fell 4.2 percent, the top
faller, after it reported a 12.5 percent fall in its full-year
assets under management, after nervous investors pulled money
out of its emerging market equity funds.
"Our current assumption for September 2016 is for continued
outflows ... given the comment in the outlook statement that
management believe the current weakness (in emerging markets)
may have some way to run," Shore Capital analyst Paul McGinnis
said.
Among mid-cap companies, food products supplier Cranswick
rose 3.8 percent after reporting a 3.6 percent jump in
its pre-tax profit in the first half of the year.
