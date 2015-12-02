* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct
* AstraZeneca receives double upgrade from Morgan Stanley
* Sage falls after results
* Greene King leads mid-caps
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday, helped by bullishness over pharmaceutical stocks from
brokers, though software firm Sage fell after results.
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 21.15 points, or 0.4 percent, to
6,416.80 by 0902 GMT, with pharmaceutical stocks contributing
the most to gains.
GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and Shire
combined to add over 8.5 points to the index, with the
sector lifted by a note from Morgan Stanley.
AstraZeneca benefitted from a double upgrade to
"overweight", while GlaxoSmithKline saw its target price lifted.
"AstraZeneca ... has underperformed dramatically over the
past year, but looks set to reap the rewards of heavy
investment, at an attractive valuation," Morgan Stanley said in
the note.
The biggest faller was Sage, down 5.3 percent. The
software firm said it achieved its target of growing revenue by
6 percent in the 12 months ended September and it would equal or
better the performance in its new financial year.
While the underlying performance was strong, brokers said,
currency swings and an accounting change muddied the picture.
"Our initial take is that Sage's underlying performance is
possibly a touch ahead of expectations, albeit currency
headwinds mean that the overall numbers are in-line," analysts
at Numis said in a note, cutting their rating to "hold" from
"buy".
"However this is all slightly muddied by an accounting
policy change which we expect to cause some early sell-side
confusion this morning."
Among mid-caps, Greene King Plc gained over 8
percent after it posted a rise in profit in its first set of
interim results since taking over smaller rival Spirit Pub, as
more customers flocked to its pubs.
It also increased its synergy guidance from the merger.
Among FTSE 250 fallers, price comparison site
Moneysupermarket fell nearly 7 percent after its
founder sold a stake in the company.
Saga Plc also suffered from a stake sale after the
travel and insurance firm's largest shareholder Acromas Bid Co
Ltd sold a 13 percent stake through a discounted placing. The
shares fell more than 5 percent.
(Editing by Mark Potter)