* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct
* AstraZeneca gets double upgrade from Morgan Stanley
* Sage falls after results
* Greene King leads mid-caps
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday as drugmakers gained after recommendations by bullish
brokers, although software company Sage fell after
reporting results.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent at 6,423.41 points by
1307 GMT, with pharmaceutical stocks contributing the most to
gains.
GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and Shire
combined to add over 10 points to the index, with the
sector lifted by a note from Morgan Stanley. AstraZeneca
benefited from a double upgrade to "overweight" and
GlaxoSmithKline saw its target price lifted.
"AstraZeneca ... has underperformed dramatically over the
past year, but looks set to reap the rewards of heavy
investment, at an attractive valuation," Morgan Stanley said in
the note.
Sage led declines, falling 2.1 percent. The software
company said it achieved its target of growing revenue by 6
percent in the 12 months ended September and it would equal or
better the performance in its new financial year.
While the underlying performance was strong, brokers said,
currency swings and an accounting change muddied the picture.
"Our initial take is that Sage's underlying performance is
possibly a touch ahead of expectations, albeit currency
headwinds mean that the overall numbers are in-line," analysts
at Numis said in a note, cutting their rating to "hold" from
"buy".
"However, this is all slightly muddied by an accounting
policy change which we expect to cause some early sell-side
confusion this morning."
Traders also said a slight miss in headline full-year
revenues weighed on Sage Group's share price.
"(We are) starting to see the market becoming more
competitive and loss of market share," Atif Latif, director of
trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said in a written note, adding
that there was also the potential for earnings-per-share
downgrades.
Among mid-caps, Greene King Plc gained over 10
percent. It posted a rise in profit in its first set of interim
results since taking over smaller rival Spirit Pub, as more
customers flocked to its pubs.
Among FTSE 250 fallers, price comparison site
Moneysupermarket fell 6.6 percent after its founder
sold a stake in the company.
Saga Plc also suffered from a stake sale. Acromas
Bid Co Ltd, the travel and insurance firm's largest shareholder,
sold a 13 percent stake through a discounted placing. The shares
fell more than 5 percent.
