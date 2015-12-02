* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct at close
* AstraZeneca gets double upgrade from Morgan Stanley
* Sage recovers after results
* Greene King leads mid-caps
(Updates prices at close, adds detail)
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday as drugmakers gained on recommendations by bullish
brokers, while software company Sage clawed back losses
prompted by its reporting results.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent at 6,423.41 points at
its close, with pharmaceutical stocks contributing the most to
gains.
GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and Shire
combined to add more than 10 points to the index, with
the sector lifted by a note from Morgan Stanley. AstraZeneca
benefited from a double upgrade to "overweight" and
GlaxoSmithKline saw its target price lifted.
"AstraZeneca ... has underperformed dramatically over the
past year, but looks set to reap the rewards of heavy investment
at an attractive valuation," Morgan Stanley said in the note.
Sage led declines earlier in the trading session, yet
recovered to trade up 0.1 percent. The software company said it
had achieved its target of growing revenue by 6 percent in the
12 months ended September and that it would equal or better the
performance in its new financial year.
While the company's underlying performance was strong,
brokers said, currency swings and an accounting change had
muddied the picture.
"Our initial take is that Sage's underlying performance is
possibly a touch ahead of expectations, albeit currency
headwinds mean that the overall numbers are in-line," analysts
at Numis said in a note, cutting their rating to "hold" from
"buy".
"However, this is all slightly muddied by an accounting
policy change which we expect to cause some early sell-side
confusion this morning."
Among fallers, shares in engineering firm Meggitt
fell 3.1 percent, with analysts citing the possible impact of a
reshuffle of the FTSE 100 index, expected later on Wednesday.
Mining companies Anglo American, Rio Tinto
and Glencore were at the bottom of the index, down
between 1 percent to 2.2 percent following a decline in copper
prices on a stronger dollar and worries over demand in China.
Among mid-caps, Greene King Plc gained over 13
percent. It posted a rise in profit in its first set of interim
results since taking over smaller rival Spirit Pub, as more
customers flocked to its pubs.
Among FTSE 250 fallers, price comparison site
Moneysupermarket fell 4.4 percent after its founder
sold a stake in the company.
Saga Plc also suffered from a stake sale. Acromas
Bid Co Ltd, the travel and insurance firm's largest shareholder,
sold a 13 percent stake through a discounted placing. The shares
fell 4.7 percent.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)