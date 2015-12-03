* FTSE 100 index down 1.3 pct

By Atul Prakash and Kit Rees

LONDON Dec 3 Britain's top share index dropped in afternoon trading on Thursday, reversing early gains, after some new measures announced by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to support the economy fell short of analysts' expectations.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.3 percent at 6,340.81 points by 1449 GMT after the ECB's decision. The index had risen to a high of 6,444.72 points earlier in the session.

The ECB cut a key rate and extended its monthly asset purchases. The ECB had been expected to have discussed more extreme ideas, possibly a two-tier deposit rate that would punish banks parking too much cash with the central bank, or the purchase of municipal and corporate debt.

"The wider expectations were that Draghi is going to come with his guns blazing, but today is certainly not the day for that," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, said.

Shares in Sports Direct fell 5 percent, the biggest loss in the FTSE 100, after Goldman Sachs cut its target price for the stock by nearly 12 percent to 850 pence.

Mining stocks also fell, tracking weaker metals prices. The FTSE 350 Mining index was down 1.4 percent, while shares in Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto fell 0.6 to 2.4 percent.

"I think (the sector) remains clearly under pressure ... they're seeing their earnings tumbling away and they can't sustain dividends at current levels if their earnings are likely to remain down for any length of time," said Ian Forrest, an investment research analyst at The Share Centre.

Whitbread, Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, rose 1 percent following a target price upgrade by broker Credit Suisse, which added the stock to its global and European focus lists.

Credit Suisse saw value in the company's shares even though they were at a 13 percent premium to the UK market. (Editing by HLarry King)