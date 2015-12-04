* FTSE 100 extends losses from previous session
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 4 Britain's top equity index fell on
Friday, extending losses from the previous session caused by
disappointment over the European Central Bank's policy update,
with leisure group Whitbread among the worst performers.
Hotels, coffee shops and restaurant operator Whitbread fell
3 percent, making it the worst-performing stock on the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index, after analysts at Barclays downgraded
their rating on Whitbread to "equal weight" from "overweight".
However, housebuilder Berkeley rose 6.8 percent
after the company said it was on course to meet its profit
targets.
Stock markets across Europe were down, extending steep
losses from the previous session when the European Central
Bank's new stimulus measures disappointed some investors.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at
6,255.40 points in early session trading, with the market down
nearly 5 percent so far in 2015.
While ECB president Mario Draghi announced on Thursday that
the ECB's asset purchase programme would be extended, he did not
increase the size of the programme, and expectations of more
monetary easing were dashed.
Traders added that expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise
this month were also making investors wary of buying into the
stock market for now.
"Given the disappointing stimulus package proposed by the
ECB yesterday and the high probability of a rate hike by the Fed
in December we expect the FTSE to move back towards the lower
end of its three-month range of 6,100-6150 points in the short
term," said Thames Capital Markets strategist Nav Banwait.
"However, we still expect the FTSE to close above 6,600 for
the year end," he added.
The FTSE 100 raced to a record high of 7,122.74 points in
April but has since lost ground, impacted by signs of a slowdown
in China - the world's second biggest economy - and uncertainty
over the future policies of major world central banks.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)