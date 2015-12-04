* FTSE 100 continues losses from previous session, down 0.7
pct
* Oil stocks, miners down after OPEC decision
* Whitbread impacted by Barclays downgrade
* Confident outlook lifts Berkeley shares
(Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Kit Rees
LONDON, Dec 4 Britain's top equity index fell on
Friday, extending losses from the previous session caused by
disappointment over the European Central Bank's policy update,
as miners and oil stocks reversed their previous gains following
OPEC's meeting in Vienna.
OPEC sources said that the cartel had agreed on raising its
output ceiling to 31.5 million barrels per day at a meeting on
Friday, in what appeared to be an effective acknowledgment of
existing production.
Oil stocks BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.7
percent and 1.3 percent respectively, while miners Glencore
and Anglo American were down 2.1 percent and
1.7 percent respectively.
Among fallers, hotels, coffee shops and restaurant operator
Whitbread fell 3.7 percent after analysts at Barclays downgraded
their rating on Whitbread to "equal weight" from "overweight".
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent at
6,234.27 points at 1442 GMT, with markets sent lower following
robust U.S. non-farm payrolls data which signalled that a rate
rise in the U.S. was on the cards for December.
"The rate rise is not the focus - the focus is how dovish
(the Fed is) going to be going forward about further rate
rises," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at Lontrad, adding
that he thought that he had expected markets to react positively
to the figure.
Among the biggest gainers, housebuilder Berkeley
rose over 9 percent after the company said it was on course to
meet its profit targets.
Fellow housebuilders Taylor Wimpey, Barratt
Developments and Persimmon all gained between
0.3 and 1.3 percent.
"(Berkeley Group Holdings have) been quite forthcoming on
their dividend policies, returning cash to investors is
something that the market always likes, so in sympathy with that
we are seeing an outperformance among the housebuilders,"
Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover
investments, said.
Stock markets across Europe were down, extending steep
losses from the previous session when the European Central
Bank's new stimulus measures disappointed some investors.
While ECB president Mario Draghi announced on Thursday that
the ECB's asset purchase programme would be extended, he did not
increase the size of the programme, and expectations of more
monetary easing were dashed.
The FTSE 100 raced to a record high of 7,122.74 points in
April but has since lost ground, impacted by signs of a slowdown
in China - the world's second biggest economy - and uncertainty
over the future policies of major world central banks.