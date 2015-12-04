* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct at close
* Oil stocks, miners down after OPEC statement
* Whitbread impacted by Barclays downgrade
* Confident outlook lifts Berkeley shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Kit Rees
LONDON, Dec 4 Britain's top equity index fell on
Friday, extending losses from the previous session caused by
disappointment over the European Central Bank's policy update,
with miners and oil stocks reversing previous gains following a
statement by OPEC.
OPEC members failed to agree an oil production ceiling on
Friday at a meeting that ended in acrimony, after Iran said it
would not consider any production curbs until it restores output
scaled back for years under Western sanctions.
Oil stocks BP and Royal Dutch Shell both
slumped 2.4 percent, while miners Glencore and Anglo
American were down 3.2 percent and 2.8 percent
respectively.
Among other fallers, hotels, coffee shops and restaurant
operator Whitbread slid nearly 3 percent after analysts at
Barclays downgraded their rating on Whitbread to "equal weight"
from "overweight".
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent at
6,238.29 points at its close, with markets sent lower following
robust U.S. non-farm payrolls data which signalled that a rate
rise in the U.S. was on the cards for December.
"The rate rise is not the focus - the focus is how dovish
(the Fed is) going to be going forward about further rate
rises," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD.
He added that he had expected markets to react positively to
the figure.
Among the biggest gainers, housebuilder Berkeley
rose 7.5 percent after the company said it was on course to meet
profit targets. Fellow housebuilders Taylor Wimpey
, Barratt Developments and Persimmon all
gained between 0.9 and 1.4 percent.
"(Berkeley Group Holdings have) been quite forthcoming on
their dividend policies. Returning cash to investors is
something that the market always likes, so in sympathy with that
we are seeing an outperformance among the housebuilders," said
Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover
investments.
Stock markets across Europe were down, extending steep
losses from the previous session when the European Central
Bank's new stimulus measures disappointed some investors.
While ECB President Mario Draghi announced on Thursday that
the ECB's asset purchase programme would be extended, he did not
increase the size of the programme, and expectations of more
monetary easing were dashed.
The FTSE 100 raced to a record high of 7,122.74 points in
April but has since lost ground, affected by signs of a slowdown
in China - the world's second biggest economy - and uncertainty
over the future policies of major world central banks.